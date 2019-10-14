Crazy guy: pilot “Ferrari” drove with one hand at the speed of 300 km/h (video)
In Japan, the pilot “Ferrari” Charles Leclere was the turn of the Grand Prix of the country at speeds of 300 km/h, keeping one hand on the wheel and the other for the damaged rear view mirror. Video of the moment a press-service of the Formula 1 in his Twitter account, writes Sports.ru.
Speakers for the second time in his career on the road Suzuki monagas risky way of the turn of 130R at speed of 300 km/h After a collision with a pilot of Red bull max Verstappen on the machine LeClair was damaged front wing and left rear view mirror. Kept him in the pilot with one hand several circles — including during the passage of the turn of 130R.
Unfortunately, long mirror still did not last: after a couple of circles took off with the car.
“However, the heroism of LeClair that does not change. Just crazy!”, — the newspaper notes.
In the end, LeClair finished sixth, but lost one position in the final Protocol because of the two penalties. A penalty of five seconds was assessed to the final time of LeClair because of a collision with Verstappen. Another ten seconds penalty he received for the continuation of the race with the car in an unsafe condition.
The newspaper reminds that the Grand Prix of Japan are now engaged in “Suzuka” — one of the most challenging and demanding tracks in the world. There are many quick turns that the pilots passing at the speed of 300 km/h with Overdrive 5−6G — largely because they each racer pilot “Formulas-1” and loves voyage to the Islands. The most dangerous and fast turnaround on “Suzuka” — 130R: high-speed left turn, passing with full gas with 300+ km/h on the speedometer.
