Created neuromobile controlled by the brain and facial expressions
Scientists have created neuromobile, which will be able to manage people with disabilities. The car was developed by the engineers of the Nizhny Novgorod state University. N. Lobachevsky, reports TASS.
Using a variety of sensors, the car will be to consider the brain activity, eye movements, and actions of feet, hands and even language. All information will be displayed on the windshield or a separate screen.
To control the car the driver will need a special suit, which will take into account human movement, and sensors on the head will read the electrical activity of the brain.
The speed of neuromobile will be 60 kilometers per hour.
Prototype airomobile already passed the first tests, and in Togliatti built the plant, which will create accessories. It is expected that the development will be available in 2022.