Created on the basis of the Geely Volvo XC40 minivan received a new version
High-tech Chinese standard appeared in early 2019. As part of the premiere car Jiaji riveted the attention, being in the heart of automotive news. The monocab developed on the basis of the Volvo XC40. Therefore, the dimensions are very close: 4706х1909х1713 mm, and the wheelbase stretched to 2805 mm. due to optimum length and wheelbase inside comfortably accommodate 7 people in 3 rows of seats.
Technical potential ordinary Vienna Geely Jiaji presented a 1.8-liter gasoline turboservice 184 forces. Running engine paired with 6АКПП. The appearance of the model remained essentially unchanged. By the way, the logo of the brand was completely black. Top modification Geely Jiaji offers hybrid power-plants. It is based on the 1.5-litroom the turbo engine paired with an electric installation. Naturally the hybrid rechargeable. Transmission performs the robot in 7 steps. Battery has got capacity of 13.3 kWh.
The drive always front. The total output of the powertrain in hybrid minivan is 90 l/s. But with the fuel consumption model does not possess the economy: 5.9 litres per 100 km.
Arsenal Jiaji supplemented adaptive cruise control, all-round visibility, climate control and digital dash. The multimedia system has received a soaring touch of the screen, and will compliment the panoramic roof. Interior lighting is made of led tape contour.