Created the first real cyberpal that can fly
Scientists from Harvard University (USA) have developed a very real cyberpal. It weighs 259 milligrams. It’s only twice the weight of this insect. Description of Medobory and its capabilities are described in the journal .
According to the creators of cyberpay, the hardest part of this job was to teach such a small machine to fly without using energy from the outside. Installing any batteries, even the tiniest of the existing, immediately led to a significant increase in the weight of the machine. Given all this robot made so that they are able to restore energy, using the built-in solar panels.
It is noted that the established cyberpal able to fly with the same efficiency as its live counterparts. It allows to speak about the coming era of tiny robots.
