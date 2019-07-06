‘Creates noise pollution’: the cock is lodged in court for crowing
Rooster named Maurice, whose morning crowing tired of the neighbors, was at the center of this court battle.
The plaintiffs claim that the crowing rooster causes “noise pollution”, which affects a retired couple from a holiday home on the beautiful French island of Oleron, BBC reports.
The owner of the bird, Corinne FESCO, says that her cock just does what he and others like him.
Neither Maurice nor his accusers did not come to the court in Rochefort in Western France, for the consideration of the case on Thursday.
However, the rooster, who has become something of a local celebrity, came to support the owners of the other bird — people gathered outside the courthouse.
The applicants, Jean-Louis Biron and Joell Andrieu, built a rest house in the village of Saint-Pierre-d’oléron about 15 years ago, having moved there after retirement.
One of the reasons they chose this region, according to them, this is his calm. Problems with loud crowing Maurice started in 2017.
They complained about the cock of his mistress, who lived on île d ‘ Oléron for 35 years, this was the beginning of the dispute, who are in the headlines.
For FESCO and its supporters in the local community, the point is simple — the roosters are part of rural life, and therefore it is foolish to demand that they shut up.
Whether you need something to do with the crowing of Maurice, now the court will decide. The verdict should be announced in September.