Creative Bespoke introduced 656-horsepower Mercedes-AMG GT S
When, finally, will be launched the Black Series, a family of Mercedes-AMG GT to be completed.
Until then, the best in the line R remains the GT Pro. In contrast to the usual GT R it is available with some visual and technical improvements, keeping the same power of 577 horsepower.
If that’s not enough, Creative also offers a Bespoke version of AMG GT S, which is equipped with a 4.0-liter engine twin-turbo V8 to 656 HP
Huge power output, most likely, will drive the upcoming series of Black in the corner on the straight, while the new appearance will cause others to think that they really look at the GT R Pro.
Kit carbon fiber includes new bumpers, grille, side skirts and rear spoiler and a glass engine hood, lets look at the amazing V8 that has become the norm for almost all modern AMG.
AMG GT S in a black satin finish, put on hypermania Vossen wheels, shod in tires Pirelli P Zero. Appearance augmented sport springs H & R, which slightly reduced the ground clearance of a sports car turned into a supercar. A team of tuners from Creative Bespoke also modernized the interior, adding a trim of black and red leather, and the logo embossed on the headrests.
The tuner, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, will sell the AMG GT S 2016 with mileage of 12 km 828, which received upgrades totaling more than $ 80,000 for 144 $ 800.