Credit Suisse has called the country with the richest population
Global wealth reached a record level
The combined wealth of the world’s population for July 2018 — June 2019 rose 2.6% to 360 trillion dollars. This was reported in the annual report Global Wealth Report Credit Suisse Swiss Bank.
According to the Bank, more than half of all adults in the world own the capital less than 10 thousand dollars, and 1% of adults are millionaires, who collectively own 44% of global wealth.
According to the Bank, countries with wealth in excess of us $ 100 thousand located in North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and the middle East.
A rating once again led by Switzerland (564 thousand dollars). Followed by Hong Kong (489 thousand dollars) and United States (432 thousand dollars).
The top ten were Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Denmark, the UK and the Netherlands with a capital of from 279 to 386 thousand dollars.
Ukraine is in country group with wealth per adult from 5 to 25 thousand dollars.
From July 2018 to the end of June 2019 the level of welfare per capita in Ukraine grew by 6% to us $8,792 million, says the annual report Global Wealth Report Credit Suisse Swiss Bank. It is much lower than in Europe ($153,973 million) and worldwide ($70,849 million).
At the end of 2000 in Ukraine, the level of wealth per capita was $874, and at the end of 2013 — $of 9.96 thousand At the end of 2014 it had fallen to $5,72 thousand, and at the end of 2015 — up to 4.21 thousand then the level of welfare in Ukraine began to grow.
It is noted that, by mid-2019 in Ukraine, there were 34,998 million adults. All personal wealth in Ukraine is estimated at $308 billion (0.1% of the world). The median level of wealth per capita is $1.2 thousand.
According to Credit Suisse, for Ukraine, the Gini coefficient (ratio of concentration of wealth) is of 84.7%. At below $10 thousand is the welfare of 88.8% of Ukrainians, from $10 thousand to $100 thousand, 10.4%, and from $100 thousand to $1 million, or 0.8%, over $1 million is 0.1%.
According to the report, the total welfare of the world’s population from July 2018 to the end of June 2019 increased by $9.1 trillion, or 2.6%, and exceeded $360,6 trillion. The indicator is based on an adult increased by 1.2% and reached a record level of $70,849 thousand