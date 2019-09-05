Creepy hooded figures scare the residents of California city. VIDEO
Residents of the city of Laguna beach (CA) confused because of the five statues in the hoods, appeared at the city hall. Writes about this Edition Іnside.
The figures are part of public works called “the Keepers” by Mark Jenkins and Sandra Fernandez, and their realistic appearance displeases some people.
Five figures dressed in grey sweatshirts with hoods on their faces and a khaki pants. They’re all doing different chores from vacuuming to archery.
“Figures like terrorists and it really scares people at night,” said one of the residents of the city.
The work depicts the activities in an era of global warming.
“The faces of characters covered from the sun, – I wrote to the city authorities in Facebook. – In a surreal installation is the character who cooks a hot dog in the sun, a figure who’s vacuuming the lawn, and also referring to the disobedience of William tell and the Apple on his son’s head”.
The exhibition can be seen until 18 October 2019.
In Facebook some people wrote that they appreciated the art, but this is not the place for work of this kind, while others said they support the decision of the city to try something new.
“The creators have done a good job, everyone is talking about it,” wrote another user.