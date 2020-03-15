Crickley told about the situation with pensions and social benefits for the duration of the quarantine
Infrastructure Minister Vladislav Crickley said that during a nationwide three-week quarantine Ukrposhta works as usual, and pensions, social payments and postage do Ukrainians without delay.
About Crickley said at the government briefing, the broadcast of which led the TV channel “112 Ukraine”.
The head of minifrastruktura noted that all correspondence, pensions and social benefits come in time, and stable operation of the “Ukrposhta” will be provided by the Pension Fund, the Ministry of social policy and the Ministry of infrastructure of Ukraine in the future.