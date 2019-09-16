Cried: Cristiano Ronaldo first saw footage of the joint with the deceased, an alcoholic father (photo)
An emotional moment occurred during an interview with the famous British broadcaster Piers Morgan with the no less famous footballer of Juventus and the national team of Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo, who is on Albion show on Tuesday, September 17. Five-time winner of the “Golden ball” burst into tears when he showed video footage with the late father josé Aveiro — alcoholic, died of liver failure at the age of 52 years.
In the short video, father Ronaldo, some time worked, by the way, Madeira by the administrator of the local football club, captured on the threshold of his home and talks about how proud of Cristiano.
Looking at the screen, Ronaldo wiped his tears with a napkin and said, “I’ve never seen this video, never seen it. Unbelievable.”
While answering a question from Morgan about how mean to him the words of the father of the pride, five-time winner of the Golden ball said: “a Lot. I think my interview is going to be funny, but I didn’t expect what I’m going to cry. But I’ve never seen these shots. Don’t know where you get them… I must Have these shots, I have to show their family. I don’t really know my father at 100 percent. He was a drunk. I never worked with him real conversation. It was difficult”.
Cristiano Ronaldo was only 20 years old when his father died, did not catch the most important moments in the career of the son (josé Aveiro the bulk of the boy in honor of U.S. President Ronald Reagan).
Little Cristiano Ronaldo with his mother and father
By the way, in 2017, Cristiano Ronaldo published in emotional Instagram post dedicated to late father. In the photo, the footballer was captured along with his son Cristiano Jr. and twins, a three-month Eva MATEO, on the background of a portrait of their grandfather.
