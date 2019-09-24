Criminal war against the “thief in law” Guli is preparing a large-scale conspiracy
“The thief in the law” Badri koguashvili (Badri Kutaisi) started negotiations with other representatives of the criminal world of Russia to unite the efforts of thieves in the fight against Nadir Salifov (Guli). According to unconfirmed information, Badri flew abroad for negotiations. This writes the “Prime crime”.
According to the newspaper, he wants to seek punishment for Guli, in the presence of which in late August was beaten by kingpin Guram Chikhladze (Cvijovic). It is reported that a few days ago Badri flew to Prague, and then went to Greece.
“Badri is trying to involve in your conflict with the ghouls, more thieves, with whom it was possible to disentangle them brewed porridge”, — writes the author.
According to him, this conflict is artificially supported Zakhary Kalashov (Shakro Young), in order not to lose influence among thieves.
Kalash, which is considered the master thief Russia, continues to serve a sentence in prison for extortion.
As previously reported “FACTS” in the former Soviet Union began the battle of “clans of thieves,” Guli and Shakro Young.
