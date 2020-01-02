Criminals of the year: our people, arrested in the US in 2019
In the USA millions of immigrants from the former Soviet Union, many of them get recognition as successful businessmen, professionals, and innovators in a particular area. But there are those who acquire fame because of his illegal acts that are so unusual that they begin to talk to the media.
We have collected the history of the Russian-speaking people who were arrested in the US in 2019.
The exports of American military equipment
72-year-old Russian Dmitry Makarenko was arrested at the request of the FBI on the island of Saipan in the Pacific on the charge of attempt of export to Russia of military equipment from the United States.
The indictment against 72-year-old Russian district court for the southern district of Florida issued June 15, 2017. According to us authorities, Makarenko in Russia night vision military grade, other military and television devices and blasting caps to ignite the charge. In addition, he is accused of money laundering.
According to the investigation, Makarenko is an accomplice of a native of the Ukraine who have American citizenship, Vitalij, Vladimir, who in June 2018 in the United States court was sentenced to 26 months in prison for conspiracy to commit the illegal export of military technologies to Russia.
Fraud rental housing
On January 24, the NYPD announced the arrest of 24-year-old citizen of Kazakhstan residing in Brooklyn, Mahabbat Abdualieva.
She presented several charges of petty theft and criminal fraud after she took wanting to rent apartments in new York people money that they considered deposits for the apartment, and then disappeared.
Fraudulent activities it carried out in tandem with the man. From mid-July until the end of December 2018, a male suspect took deposits from at least 11 victims, using at least 8 aliases.
Wire fraud and entering into the database of the Commission on securities and stock exchanges of the USA
U.S. authorities have charged several Americans and the citizens of Russia and Ukraine correspondence allegations of electronic fraud and entering into the database of the American Commission on securities and exchange Commission (SEC).
Charged residing in Kiev 27-year-old citizen of Ukraine Alexander Eremenko, who, according to the investigation, was the main organizer of the scheme, as well as a number of individuals, including several Russian citizens, and two companies.
As alleged in filed court documents, Eremenko and his co-conspirators penetrated into the restricted databases of the American regulator, stole the financial information of corporations, including details about profits, and then passed it to punters. Those used for trading operations and the proceeds shared with the hackers.
As a result of fraudulent scheme that operated in 2016, cyber criminals managed to total illegal to get more than 4.1 million dollars.
Marriage immigration Scam
A husband and wife from Brooklyn, was arrested on 29 January on charges of creating fraudulent scheme with green cards through marriage, which they have used for many years.
60-year-old William Jacobsen and 68-year-old immigrant from Ukraine Mar Medvedev appeared in court on charges of fraud in the course of which the pair took with immigrants at $ 30,000 for help in finding U.S. citizens willing to enter into sham marriages. After that, the scammers were preparing couples for an interview to receive immigrants green cards through marriage.
Biggest SMS Scam in the world
Born in Russia, the Australian businessman with American citizenship Eugene of Tsvetnenko can go to prison for 60 years if it will give and convicted of the fraudulent scheme, which helped to almost $ 200 million in the United States from 2011 to 2013.
He was accused of involvement in a fraudulent scheme by which the system will automatically charge cell phone users a monthly fee in the amount of $ 13 for text messages containing horoscopes, celebrity news and other minor texts entertainment format. Automatic copying of resources was carried out, even if people never signed up for this service.
Fraud and money laundering
The court hearing against three citizens of Kazakhstan accused of fraud in the United States, was moved to the beginning of may, but in the scheme were employed dozens of immigrants from post-Soviet countries, and some of them the police so far.
The group of 25 people were charged with “conspiracy to commit fraud using electronic means and conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering”. Their scheme included creating fake Internet ads for sale classic collectible cars, and then created many fake companies for taking payment from victims and transfer money outside the United States.
The murder of his wife and son for profit
44-year-old Victor Y. Glukhov, working in the Department of security service of the LAPD, charged with two counts of murder with aggravating circumstances, in particular with the aim of obtaining financial gain (the details of this count are not specified). These are the charges the man faces the death penalty.
Investigators believe that the 26 Dec 2018 Glukhovsky killed his 40-year-old wife Natalie and teenage son Alexander in their apartment, located on Oxnard Street.
The man initially told police that he came home and found his wife and son dead, but in the course of the investigation it became clear that his version of events was a lie.
Husband-tyrant killed 23-year-old Ukrainian in the US
4 APR in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, was found the body of 23-year-old Ukrainian Tatiana Guzhva. In connection with her death have been arrested her husband, 31-year-old Fuad Pashayev. Olivia’s parents are worried about two year old granddaughter whose fate is unknown.
In January Pashayev was charged with 11 incidents of violence against the Guzhva, for example, he doused her face with boiling water, beat her, tried to strangle and kill her dog. Once the man threw wife in the pan only for the fact that their infant daughter was crying loudly.
4 APR 16:30 911 dispatch center received a call that forced the police to go to the house of Guzhva. According to police, the woman’s body was found in her house, no one else was there.
The Russian woman posed as a millionaire and tried to get 22 million loan
Married American banker sent 158 SMS and romantic character of Russian woman Anna Sorokina, who was posing as the heir to a millionaire in new York. In conversation with Anna he joined after she tried to get with the help of a loan of 22 million dollars. Russian woman faces 15 years in prison for fraud in especially large sizes.
Banker Dennis Onabanjo, presumably, thought Anna Sorokina was a German heiress with a capital of $ 60 million.
Sorokin was trying to get the credit for the creation of the Manhattan art-club, which catered to the elite of the city. But after Sorokin was unable to provide evidence of his fortune, Garfield closed the application in February 2017.
Money laundering, stolen by hackers from Bank accounts of American individuals and companies
South Korea issued a U.S. citizen of Ukraine Oleksandr Musienko, who is accused in laundering of $2.8 million stolen by hackers from Bank accounts of American individuals and companies.
Ukrainian accused that he, under the guise of fictitious companies, such as Vita Finance and Hilpert, legalized in the U.S. the funds stolen by hackers. Musienko alleged fraud, have hired workers to perform the duties of the financial assistants. They are at a certain time transferred the stolen money into their Bank account and immediately translated them into a foreign account outside the United States.
Fraud at $ 1.5 million
Bogdanov and his associates have combined sophisticated computer hacking and identity theft with “old-fashioned” fraud and stole from the U.S. Treasury and taxpayers more than $ 1.5 million. The Prosecutor promised that the authorities are using all possible resources to find and prosecute all involved in the scheme of cybercriminals.
In the period from June 2014 to November 2016 Bogdanov and his co-conspirators misappropriated personal information (social security numbers, dates of birth), receiving unauthorized access to computer systems of private companies involved in tax in the United States. Then they changed the information in the tax returns to the tax refund were paid on debit cards, which were controlled by Bogdanov and associates.
Bogdanov and his associates also used the misappropriated information to obtain prior tax returns of victims from the web site of the IRS, and then filed a new tax return, supposedly on behalf of victims to compensation paid by controlled debit card. Money cards were cashed in the United States, and a percentage of revenue was transferred to Bogdanov in Russia.
The corruption Scam of $874 000
Three Russian-speaking women who were responsible for the selection of applications from those wishing to buy apartments under the program of affordable housing in Brooklyn, are accused of obtaining around 874,000 dollars in bribes from applicants.
Against 71-year-old Anna Trebich, 66-year-old Irina Zeltser and 38-year-old Karina Andrian from Coney island, was indicted on 78 counts, including conspiracy, Grand larceny, falsifying business records and receiving commercial bribes.
In the period from 2013 to 2019, the suspects allegedly conspired about the theft and sale of the right to purchase 18 apartments totaling $ 5 million in Luna Park Housing Corporation at Coney island.
To apply potential buyers required different documents, including proof of income, and in some cases birth certificates and marriage. In exchange for bribes of $ 10,000 to $ 120,000 suspects forged these documents to the city authorities definitely approved the statements.
A gang of Russian hackers broke into tens of thousands of companies in USA and Europe
Tens of thousands of companies and organizations in North America and Europe suffered from attacks of cybercriminals from Eastern Europe; 11 criminals had infected more than 41,000 computers virus GozNym, attempting to steal more than $ 100 million from Bank accounts.
Among criminals — the organizer of the operation Alexander Konovalov, 35-year-old Georgian, who assembled a team in the Russian-speaking forums on the Internet. Russian programmer Vladimir Gorin was the “brain” GozNym. Four Russians played out their roles in the operation.
The Bulgarian was responsible for receiving cash, using the data of the downloaded program GozNym, for the transfer of funds from Bank accounts of victims. Ukrainian Gennady Traps was managed by network Avalanche platform, where there are more than 20 viruses, including GozNym.
Buying instruction to the aircraft on eBay
Russian computer game developer, Oleg Tischenko for the past 15 years has developed a high-precision simulation and for a better immersion in the topic bought the documentation for various aircraft. For the purchase of several such statements against the Russians opened a criminal case — in particular Tishchenko accused of conspiracy against the United States. He faces more than 10 years in prison.
Scandalous corruption scheme admission in best colleges of USA
A native of Ukraine, Igor Dvorsky, Director of the preparatory school from West Hollywood, was involved in a scandalous fraud scheme admission to the best universities in the USA — dozens of parents, including American celebrities, gave bribes to ensure that their children were enrolled in prestigious educational institutions.
Dvorsky received large sums of money for each student, for which he provided a fake examination results.
A Ukrainian stole from Microsoft for millions of dollars
25-year-old Ukrainian Volodymyr kvashuk robbed one of the largest transnational companies producing software for Microsoft millions of dollars.
According to the U.S. attorney’s Office in Seattle, working for seven months in the company tester, kvashuk could give yourself the gift certificates, however, instead of testing sold them on the Internet.
Only Ukrainians had bought the discounts on Microsoft products for 10 million dollars and received into their Bank account another 2.8 million dollars.
The native of Kazakhstan was working for ISIS
In new York a criminal case against the native of Kazakhstan Rustam Maratovich Asainov, who is accused of “providing essential assistance” of the terrorist organization “Islamic state”.
Asainov spent two days in Istanbul and then moved to Syria, where he eventually became one of the best snipers in the IG and was promoted to the honorary title of Emir. According to investigators, he was training militants in the use of weapons and participated in creating the training camps of extremist organizations.
A native of Russia, brutally murdered husband-American for child custody
32-year-old Angelina hamrick the American of Russian origin, is accused of killing her husband is a recruiter United States air force. Man found shot to death in a ditch near his home in Ohio. The couple was in divorce proceedings and fought over custody of their three children. The mother of the deceased was afraid that her daughter after getting a divorce will flee with them to Russia.
Immigrant from Ukraine accused in the death of seven bikers in the United States
A citizen of Ukraine, 23-year-old Vladimir Zhukovskiy was driving a Dodge pickup truck, to which were attached the cargo platform when in the early evening on Friday, June 21, he collided with a motorcycle near the town of Randolph (new Hampshire). He was driving erratically and crossed the dividing line, according to the materials of the case.
One of the victims in the accident, said the trailer had demolished most of the motorcycles that followed him. The accident claimed the lives of seven bikers.
The Russians sent guns home
Russian Vladimir Kuznetsov was arrested in Pennsylvania on charges of illegally exporting firearms parts and accessories in Russia. He faces 20 years in prison.
Kuznetsov was charged with acts committed from February 2017 at the time of his arrest. The Russian and his accomplices, whose names were not listed, is charged with the acquisition of parts of small arms, including sniper rifles, on the Internet and sending these goods in the United States Mail to customers in Russia. On parcels and cargoes mentioned about the description of the content.
The court acquitted the Russians, who became the first immigrant from the CIS who were elected to the delegates Assembly of the state of new York
In April, 2017 61-year-old former Muscovite Alec brook-Krasny was arrested on charges of defrauding the state system of health care, criminal conspiracy and other crimes, to which later was added to the bribery.
The jury, which met exactly one week acquitted the brook red on the main charges, but was unable to reach consensus on the secondary, primarily by the provision on bribery.
The laundering of $4 billion through bitcoins
Russian citizen Alexander winnick is suspected of laundering $ 4 billion on the cryptocurrency exchange.
The company winnik registered in Cyprus or the Seychelles, and perhaps there and there. Users from California and other locations have used the exchange for trading bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies.
Dmitry Andreychenko came with a rifle in Walmart
Less than a week after there was a mass shooting at Walmart in El Paso (TX), in a Walmart in Springfield (mo) came Dmitry Andreychenko in uniform, lightweight body armor and semi-automatic rifle AR-15.
Eyewitnesses and cameras that are installed in the store showed that a man came to the shop at about 17:00 and started to take pictures of the event on the smartphone is still out of the car. He pulled from the trunk of a bullet-proof vest and a rifle, and entered the store, took a shopping cart and continuing to shoot.
Andreichenko said after the arrest that he “wanted to check whether in this respect Walmart the Second amendment”, and had a video on the case if he was ordered to leave the premises. He stated that he had intended to buy bags for products and wasn’t expecting the reactions that caused its appearance.
Ukrainian shot video adult 2-year-old daughter
From Kiev Elena Kalchenko, which at the time of the crime was 27 years old, shooting pornorolikov with his two year old daughter. The video she sent to her 50-year-old boyfriend from the USA, the realtor is Joseph Valerio.
He generously paid a Ukrainian juicy videos. The investigators found that the woman received $8 thousand in 20 short clips and got $12 thousand for the disk which contained the candid video with the child. This disc, a woman sent to her boyfriend by mail. When porn came out, it took the FBI.
Valerio was arrested almost immediately and sentenced to 60 years in prison. To hold Elena, it had to lure in the United States: a woman reported the arrest of Valerio, said that in her best interest to come and testify against the men, and as soon as Kiev stepped off the plane in new York, she was arrested.
The Russian businessman was a spy trying to steal the engine control system of the aircraft
U.S. authorities accuse the Director of business development “United engine Corporation” Alexander Korshunov (included in “rostec”) industrial espionage: according to the FBI, he recruited three employees of General Electric and with their help tried to steal the engine control system of the aircraft.
The detention took place on 30 August at the airport of Naples. In the United States Korshunova and Italian Maurizio Paolo Bianchi was charged with conspiracy and attempts to steal the information constituting a commercial secret.
Industrial espionage, according to investigators, kites allegedly engaged in with 2013. In addition Korshunova and Bianchi to include at least three unnamed persons, testimonies of Runnels. It’s current and former employees of GE.
Russian citizen detained at the airport of the Spanish city of Valencia at the request of the U.S.
The citizen of Russia Alexander K. flew to Spain with his wife and son. He was detained at the request of the FBI. USA issued an international warrant for the arrest of this man, suspecting him of “participation in the million fraud he committed through the Internet using false documentation.”
The FBI contacted the Spanish police to arrange the arrest of Russian for international order. He is accused of involvement in Internet fraud in especially large size by using fake documents.
The beating on the grounds of anti-Semitism
October 2, the FBI issued a warrant for the arrest of the Russian citizen, who was sentenced to 30 months in prison for beating a man who called himself a Jew.
34-the summer citizen of Russia and a native of Uzbekistan, Izmir Ali Koch was sentenced July 9 for the Commission of crimes of hate, which took place in December 2017.
One man said that he is a Jew, but actually was a Jew, but was his friends who were there. Koch struck this man on the head, he fell, after which Koch and his buddies proceeded to beat the victim, breaking the male bone of the face and injured ribs.
Helped Trump in the case against Biden
Foreigners who helped the personal lawyer of the President Rudy Giuliani in the investigation of Joe and hunter Biden, was arrested. They are accused of financial fraud.
Leo Parnassus and Igor Fruman are accused of conspiring “to circumvent Federal laws that prohibit foreign interference, using the scheme of transfer of foreign money to candidates for Federal and state office.”
According to prosecutors, Parnas was born in Ukraine, Fruman in Belarus.
Parnas and Truman used the company Global Energy Producers for payment in the amount of $ 325,000 to a special political action Committee supporting Donald trump, and another 15 000 dollars to another political Committee. Parnas listed another 50,000 dollars for the election campaign trump in 2016.
Violation of the sanctions regime
A court in Georgia has accused five people in the conspiracy to commit money laundering, financial fraud and attempting to circumvent existing trade restrictions. The charges brought against two Russian citizens, two Italians and an American.
We are talking about the head of the Russian company KS Engineering (KSE), Oleg Nikitin, employee of the company Anton Cheremukhin, the head registered in Italy, the company GVA International Oil and Gas Services (GVA) Gabriel Villon, the employee organization Bruno Caparini and the head of the American company, World Mining and Oil Supply (WMO) Gave the Hook.
the unnamed company, “controlled by the government of Russia”, has signed a contract with Nikitin and KSE for the purchase of the power turbine, the Vectra 40G from the American manufacturer for approximately $17.3 million Of national security concerns, the U.S. Commerce Department banned any unlicensed delivery or transfer of Vectra, a Russian company.
Businessman-an immigrant from Moldova bullies at the airport
The Massachusetts state police arrested 31-year-old Sergiu, guests can find turned out to be an influential person from the city of Malden (Moldova). Guests can find went through the emergency exit into Logan airport and climbed into the cargo compartment of the aircraft. The man was charged with disorderly conduct and interference in the operation of the airport.
According to the police, guests can find out of the emergency door of the terminal, got to the track and briefly into the cargo hold of the plane before it was thrown out employees of JetBlue. When the police arrested guests can find, he said to them: “You can’t tell me what to do, you need to let me go home.”
To 35 years in prison for “Trojan”
Court for the southern district of new York was sentenced to four years imprisonment by Russian programmer Stanislaus Lisova, who in February pleaded guilty to creating the NeverQuest Trojan, which steals money from accounts in U.S. banks.
The verdict of the court, the programmer will also have to pay compensation to victims in the amount of $481 thousand, and to pay a fine.
Lisova arrested in Spain in January 2017 on the basis of Interpol warrants issued in the United States. In accordance with all the accusations leveled against the Russians, he faced up to 35 years in prison.
The Russians suffered trying to cross the U.S. border
In a press-service of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Houston (TX) reported that Russian citizen Evgeny Gluschenko was injured by an employee of the border service of the United States while attempting to illegally cross the U.S. border. He also stated that he was not interested in the help of Russian diplomats.
November 14, the citizen of Russia Glushchenko, born in 1982 was wounded on the border of US and Mexico in Arizona while attempting to cross the border. He was taken by helicopter to a hospital in the city of Goodyear. According to media reports, in 2018, he tried together with his pregnant wife illegal to enter the United States from Mexico, was detained and then deported.
While in the Consulate General are unable to specify who is Glushchenko, as he and his wife were in Mexico, then arrived in the U.S. and why he was deported, and his wife remained in the United States.
Armenian pleaded guilty to fraud visa in USA
32-year-old Hrachya Atoyan participated in transnational networks, which operated a widespread fraud scheme with entry visas to Armenian citizens to the United States. Network assured Service citizenship and US immigration services (USCIS) that the Armenians are members and thus entitled to a visa of a class P-3 “a Unique artist”.
As the Armenians had entered the United States, some of them were paid employees of a fictitious company the extra money that was included in another fraudulent scheme visa extension P-3. As stated in the indictment, he Atoyan came to the United States on a visa P-3, using BAMA.
Georgians paid dearly for the marriage in the United States
The internal security of the United States initiated the investigation in connection with the fraudulent marriage between the daughter of Marilyn Godshall, who pleaded guilty, U.S. citizen Melissa Godshall, and a citizen of the Republic of Georgia Levan Lomtatidze. Melissa Godshall was married to Somatize and lived with her real boyfriend Robert Kennerly.
During the investigation, agents found that a sham marriage to Melissa suggested Tojiddin Rahimov (a naturalized U.S. citizen from Tajikistan). He approached the pair and invited Melissa to marry a foreigner. Godshall agreed to marry Lomtatidze, in exchange for $12 000, housing and car. The wedding took place in North Carolina.
27 Aug 2019 Lomtatidze was sentenced for conspiracy to commit fraud in marriage. He was also ordered to be deported from the United States. On the same day, Melissa Godshall was sentenced to four months imprisonment.
USA announced a reward of $5 million for the capture of the Russian hacker
The US state Department announced a reward of 5 million dollars for information which will lead to an arrest of Russian Maxim Akubra. The American authorities consider him a leader of hacker group Evil Corp.
Company Evil Corp was engaged in the creation and prevalence of phishing computer program Dridex. As a result of hacking attacks were banks and financial institutions in more than 40 countries, and the damage exceeded $ 100 million.
