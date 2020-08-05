Crisis arabskim sheikhs not pereshkod: Guardala trima 300 million funtv on Paasilinna “Manchester Siti” tsogo lta
Josep Guardala
Manager “Manchester Siti” Josep Guardala pragna povernuti of straceni tsogo rock title Anglisko Prem courier-play.
For tsogo Mauger spanski fahiz of ottimati soldno bag, dwellers posiliti the warehouse before cob of the season-2020/21, pormo The Athletic.
Osogo Arabic vlasnici “of Gordan” on Col h Sheikh Mansour gotov tsogo lta fidelity “Manchester Siti” 300 million funtv, however, s rahwana sale according their gravc, utochnyu vidana.
Qiu from the bag to enter sdisney transfer wrera “Valens” Ferran Torres for 25 million funtv, and also ozhogina the sake of zapisnice “Bournemouth” Nathan ake 40 million
Also Sered CLA team on the transfer rinku – gravity “Napol” Caldo Kulal, yaky Mauger of stvoriti tandem W ake in the center of defense.
Have CHempionat Englandiï “Manchester Siti” posv other meeting place, without any “Lurulu” on 18 point.