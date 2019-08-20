Cristiano Ronaldo admitted bribery of the American model, who accused him of rape (photo)
The leader of Juventus and the national team of Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that he paid for the silence of the American model Catherine Mayorga, who accused football player of rape in 2009 in one of the hotels of Las Vegas when he was still a player of real Madrid. It is reported by TMZ, who turned the documents of the investigation.
During the investigation, Ronaldo did not hide the fact that in 2010 he paid Mayorga 375 thousand dollars for the confidentiality, however, the Portuguese has denied the charges of rape. According to the player, the money he paid Mayorga not because he pleaded guilty and to exclude the discussion of the girl trial in the media.
“Ronaldo paid Mayorga 375 thousand dollars, and both parties agreed to abide by the terms of the nondisclosure agreement of the events”, — said in the court documents in the case of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Recall that in July 2019, the U.S. attorney’s office refused to open a rape case against Ronaldo as he had not seen in provided by mayorgai information and sufficient evidence for the prosecution of the player. Cristiano was acquitted of all charges.
Catherine Mayorga
.
Photo Instagram, matrixfotos.com
