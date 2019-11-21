Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez secretly married in Morocco – the media (photos)
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez
Striker Turin Juventus and the national team of Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo and his fiancee, Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez legalize their relationship, informs El Mundo Deportivo.
The wedding ceremony was held in Morocco behind closed doors, and an exclusive right in the photo received the Italian magazine “Novella 2000”, which will publish the images in the next issue clarifies the issue.
The couple doesn’t comment, but journalists believe this is due to negligence (?) Georgina, who publicly called Cristiano his “husband.”
The couple have a daughter, Alan Martin, who was born 12 November 2017.
The Portuguese has three children from a surrogate mother: Cristiano Jr., and twins Eva and MATEO.
We will remind, in 2010 the footballer was in a relationship with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk. In January 2015, the couple broke up.