Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez touched by the Network of cozy home the
July 18, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The couple spends time with the kids.
Despite rumors of a fake relationship and impending departure, which periodically appear in the network, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez continue to show a perfect relationship and love each other. So, more recently, the network blasted the who model published in his Instagram. In the photo Georgina gently kisses the sleeping athlete.
And this time to move subscribers managed to Ronaldo. On the page, the player has shared a new photo where they are with Rodriguez captured, together with their three children — 2-year-old twins Eva and MATEO, and one-year-old Alana. “On this perfect picture, you can see forever”, “They are an example of the family,” admired the fans in the comments.