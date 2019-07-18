Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez touched by the Network of cozy home the

| July 18, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The couple spends time with the kids.

Криштиану Роналду и Джорджина Родригес умилили Сеть уютным домашним снимком

Despite rumors of a fake relationship and impending departure, which periodically appear in the network, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez continue to show a perfect relationship and love each other. So, more recently, the network blasted the who model published in his Instagram. In the photo Georgina gently kisses the sleeping athlete.

And this time to move subscribers managed to Ronaldo. On the page, the player has shared a new photo where they are with Rodriguez captured, together with their three children — 2-year-old twins Eva and MATEO, and one-year-old Alana. “On this perfect picture, you can see forever”, “They are an example of the family,” admired the fans in the comments.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.