Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi: UEFA has named candidates for awards to the best players of last season
The European Union of football associations (UEFA) announced the three contenders for the title of best players in their positions following the Champions League season 2018/2019:
goalkeepers — Alisson (Liverpool), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Barcelona);
defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Mattijs de Licht (ex-Ajax, now Juventus), Virgil van Dijk (“Liverpool”);
Midfielders — Frankie de Jong (ex-Ajax, now FC Barcelona), Christian Eriksen (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool);
forwards — Sadio mane (Liverpool), Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus).
Also the names of players who claim to be the best player of the Europa League. In including Eden hazard, Olivier Giroud and Luka Jovic, according to UEFA’s official website.
Forward “Chelsea” Frenchman Giroud with 11 goals and five assists in 14 matches was the best scorer of the tournament. His former team-mate hazard in the Baku finals against Arsenal (4:1) scored a brace and was named player of the match, after which he transferred to real Madrid. Serbian Jović, whose assets 10 goals in 14 games, was the leader of Eintracht, who reached the semi-finals on penalties and lost to the future champion. Also in the summer he moved to real Madrid.
We will add that in the jury consisted of 32 coaches of clubs who have played in the group stage of the Champions League and Europa League, as well as one journalist from each of the 55 associations of UEFA. The jury has chosen three players in each role. The first received five points, second three, the third one. Three players with the highest number of points in each role included in the final list.
The winners will be awarded on 29 and 30 August at the group stage draws of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League in Monaco.
Last season winning the Champions League was awarded the goalkeeper keylor Navas (real Madrid), defender Sergio Ramos (real Madrid), midfielder Luka Modric (real Madrid) and striker Cristiano Ronaldo (real Madrid). The best player of the Europa League recognized striker “Atletico” Antoine Griezmann, who recently joined Barcelona.
