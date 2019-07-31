Cristiano Ronaldo becomes a father for the fifth time?
Fans of Cristiano Ronaldo busy discussing the latest news they don’t have any doubt that 25-year-old girlfriend of footballer Georgina Rodriguez will soon make him happy already the fifth child! This rumor spread after a 34-year-old Ronaldo appeared with his beloved at the presentation of the prestigious award in Madrid.
Appeared in the online pictures, which roused the suspicions that Georgina is pregnant again, was made at the awards ceremony, the Spanish sports newspaper Marca awarded to only the best professional athletes. Rodriguez, who appeared there to support Ronaldo, dressed up for the occasion quite effectively – in slim knitted dress Nude, tight ostanovke her figure. And it was impossible not to notice that the belly Georgina who exercises regularly and watching your form, clearly widened, and his chest was even more magnificent than usual.
Although the official statement that Cristiano girlfriend pregnant is not followed, it looks quite plausible. After all, both repeatedly said that simply adore children. And Ronaldo even said that he would like to bring their children up to seven numbers, which he considers his happy.
We recall now in the house Cristano four of his older children. Eight-year-old son Cristiano Jr., mother’s name, which the player does not disclose, and two year old twins Eva and Matteo – they gave birth to the footballer’s surrogate mother, and Alan’s daughter – it has made Georgina Rodriguez. Moreover, as recognized by the girlfriend of the footballer, she loved children Ronaldo, he considers them all his.