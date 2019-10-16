Cristiano Ronaldo earned for the year in Instagram almost $ 50 million
The leader of Juventus and the national team of Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored last Monday in Kiev “Olympic” 700-th goal in career, has become a leader in make money in Instagram in the last 12 months. 34-year-old has replenished his Bank account by advertising posts 48.6 million dollars, reports the dailymail.co.uk.
Over the past year, five-time winner of the “Golden ball” has published 34 post paid, earning an average of one such publication of 1.42 million in us currency.
For comparison: the famous forward of “Barcelona” Lionel Messi during the past 12 months has published 36 posts, earning them 35,3 million dollars. The Brazilian Neymar helped 7.4 million dollars (average 735 thousand for the post), Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic — 4.1 million (203 thousand), and Englishman David Beckham all 363 thousand.
By the way, appeared in the media, the full balance of seven hundred head of one of the best players in the history of football. To conquer such a solid turn of Cristiano Ronaldo took 973 match (average of 0.72 goals per match!). In a t-shirt of real Madrid he scored 450 times, “Manchester United” — 118, Portugal — 95, Juventus ‘ 32, “sporting” — 5. In the Spanish La Liga, the Portuguese has scored 311 goals in the Champions League — 127, in the English Premier League — 84.
Often after exact blows of the striker suffered “Seville” (27 times), Atletico Madrid (25) and Getafe (23). Barcelona — fifth (18 goals). 444 ball striker scored with his right foot 126 to the left, 128 — head and two other parts of the body.
“This is a great moment in my career, but he with bitterness, because we didn’t win. However, I think that we should be proud we played a great match. Why I looked to the sky after scoring a goal? Not everyone can reach the mark. Thank you teammates, coaches and everyone who helped me to become better and achieve seven hundred head”, said Cristiano Ronaldo after the match in Kiev “Olympic”.
Photo Instagram
