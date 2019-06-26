Cristiano Ronaldo kissing his beloved passionately in the pool

Famous football player shared a quite personal photo to Instagram.

Криштиану Роналду страстно целует возлюбленную в бассейне

Why not just talking about Cristiano Ronaldo over the years of a career, as not only discussed and criticized his personal life, famous football player but never paid any attention to the opinion of others, did everything as I felt, and now seems very happy. In addition to a successful career, Cristiano is a lovely woman and four children, to whom he devotes all his spare time. At least, this is evidenced by photos in personal microblogging Ronaldo.

Regularly he shares in Instagram shots on which poses with children or Georgina Rodriguez. By the way, some photos cause the public particular concern. So, for example, in the picture, which appeared in the personal microblog player a few days ago, he poses with sweetheart in the pool and passionately kisses her. Needless to say that such frame members are not left without comment?

