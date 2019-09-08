Cristiano Ronaldo made a video based on the cult of advertising with David Beckham
Cristiano Ronaldo has starred in ads for its perfume. However, many fans noticed in the video a reference to another number — “7” — “Manchester United”.
The plot of the video Cristiano Ronaldo wakes up in his luxurious mansion, wearing a leopard print robe, but clearly gets off on the wrong foot: spills coffee all over himself and falls into a pool, lay himself ball expensive statue and even the bread in the toaster he treacherously burning. In other words — not the day Ronaldo.
In the story the day of a football player clearly has not worked
Watchful eyes of fans spotted in this video referring to the famous advertisement of Pepsi with David Beckham fifteen years ago. In the video a famous footballer playing for the club “Manchester United” all the time and can’t get in the gate. While the VoiceOver repeats, “Today is not the day of David Beckham”. Then David gives up and goes to the locker room, there sits a boy, and drink Pepsi. The player asks him to drink, but in answer to a young fan asks him a t-shirt. David breaks into a satisfied smile and stretches the form — turned out he just wanted to wipe down the jar after Beckham. The final phrase of the movie — “Not a day Beckham” became winged.