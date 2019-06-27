Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation with the kids and the sweetheart Georgina Rodriguez
In Cannes Cristiano Ronaldo came along with sweetheart Georgina Rodriguez and four children. Most of the time they spend on a luxury yacht, jumping in the clear waters of the Mediterranean sea and ride the waves on a jet ski. To sit lurking in the neighboring boats paparazzi, the family does not forget. Especially to hide Ronaldo nothing: all the six pack on his abs still in place.
A vacation with my family on the French Riviera. Enjoy the views!– wrote the footballer in Instagram.