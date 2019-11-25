Cristiano Ronaldo played at a wedding? Friends celebrities commented on the rumors

An Italian newspaper wrote that the football player tied the knot with sweetheart neckline.

Криштиану Роналду сыграл свадьбу? Друзья знаменитости прокомментировали слухи

Recently the press has reported that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez was secretly married. A triumph, according to the publication, took place in August in Morocco. However, friends of the player has denied these rumors.

Recall, the couple has been together for three years, and together they are raising four children, three of whom the athlete gave birth to a surrogate mother.

