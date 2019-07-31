Cristiano Ronaldo provoked rumors of a new addition to the family
Recently Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Madrid for the award ceremony of the Spanish sports newspaper Marca.
The statue with the inscription “the Legend” Cristiano Ronaldo arrived to in the company of his sweetheart Georgina Rodriguez. Once on the stage he thanked everyone who supports him, talked about his love for Madrid and hope for a speedy return to his beloved city. A reward he promised to make part of an exhibit of his personal Museum, which he plans to open “a very beautiful place.”
The return to Madrid is something special. As I have said and will say, this is one of the best cities in the world. I travel a lot, but have never seen anything more beautiful than Madrid. I’m honored to receive this award, the Spanish trophy, because I feel like have done a lot for real Madrid. Thank you all!
However, after the ceremony, the network began to discuss not so much the reward of Kristi (they had already full), and what looked like on the red carpet of his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. Beige bodycon dress emphasized changes in the figure of a model. And although they didn’t officially announced another upcoming addition, looking at the pictures, the fans unanimously expressed their congratulations to the couple. Recall that together the lovers are already raising four children: three older gave birth to Cristiano surrogate mother, the youngest daughter of Alan-Martin-2017 was presented to the player Georgina.