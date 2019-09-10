Cristiano Ronaldo staged a benefit performance in Vilnius, Lithuania, scoring four goals
Tuesday, 10 September, ended the battles of the 6th round of the qualifying round of the European championship on football.
Group A
England — Kosovo — 5:3 (sterling, 8, Kane, 19, Voyvoda, 38, own goal, Sancho, 44, 45+1 — Berisha, 1, 49, vesel Muriqi, 54, penalty). On 65 minutes Kane (England) missed the penalty.
Modest team from Kosovo shocked the fans at the stadium “St. Mary’s” in Southampton in the first minute, but it only angered the hosts, who before the break, the opponent has shipped five goals. Continues to churn out goals for the national team, Harry Kane striker Tottenham have scored the 26th goal for the “three lions” and the pace but Kane is able to surpass the achievements of Wayne Rooney, who has 53 goals for the national team. Kosovars tried to spice things up, scoring in the second half, two quick goals, but stopped. But Kane didn’t get a chance to fill his goal-scoring account with another ball, not implementing a penalty kick.
Montenegro — Czech Republic — 0:3 (Soucek, 54, Masopust, 58, Darida, 90+4, penalty).
Position of commands: 1. England — 12 points (4 matches); 2. Czech Republic — 9 (5); 3. Kosovo — 8 (5); 4. Montenegro — 2 (5); 5. Bulgaria — 2 (5).
Group
Luxembourg — Serbia — 1:3 (Turpel, 66 — A. Mitrović, 36, Radonjić, 55, S. Mitrovic, 79).
The original team of Luxembourg in his field in no way inferior to Serbia, but the individual class of the Serbian players was still higher.
Lithuania — Portugal — 1:5 (Andriuskevicius, 28 — Ronaldo, 7, from a penalty, 62, 65, 76, Carvalho, 90+2).
Despite the final defeat, Champions of Europe, the Portuguese hardship in Vilnius, where a few days earlier the national team of Ukraine no chance defeated the hosts. The visitors opened the scoring in the 7th minute when Ronaldo converted a penalty, but in the middle of the half, the Lithuanians came back and made nervous guests, counting a little blood to achieve victory. But after the break, one of the best players of our time scored a poker and brought his team an important victory. By the way, Cristiano became the first European player, who scored 93 goals in the national team Jersey, and Lithuania — 40th national team, suffered from the exact beats five-time winner of the “Golden ball”.
Position of commands: 1. UKRAINE — 13 (5); 2. Portugal — 8 (4); 3. Serbia — 7 (5); 4. Monaco — 4 (5); 5. Lithuania — 1 (5).
Group N
France — Andorra 3:0 (Coman, 18, Lingle, 52, Ben Yedder, 90+1). In the 28th minute, Griezmann (France) missed the penalty.
The world Champions have achieved an easy victory over a football dwarf. However, personal misfortune befell forward of “Barcelona” Griezmann — Antoine missed a penalty in the second match in a row (four days ago, the striker scored from the spot in the home match with Albania). By the way, the match was worked, the Ukrainian team of arbitrators, headed by Mykola Basakinam.
Moldova — Turkey — 0:4 (Tosun, 37, 80, Turok, 58, Of Azygy, 88).
Albania — Iceland — 4:2 (Dermaku, 32, Hisi, 52, Roshi, 79, Cikalleshi, 83 — Sigurdsson, 47, Sigthórsson, 58).
Position of commands: 1. Turkey — 15 (6); 2. France — 15 (6); 3. Iceland — 12 (6); 4. Albania — 9 (6); 5. Moldova — 3 (6); 6. Andorra — 0 (6).
Add that September 10 was played friendly matches involving European teams: Ukraine — Nigeria — 2:2, Ireland — Bulgaria — 3:1.
Photo Getty Images
