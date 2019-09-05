Cristiano Ronaldo starred in a candid photo shoot with Ukrainian model hot stills
The famous footballer unveiled the new campaign
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most famous players and the sexiest men on the planet – has pleased fans with new work. He starred in a very candid photoshoot for clothing brand CR7, which was founded in 2013 year. And the partner himself, he picked up the Ukrainian. Pretty famous model Lera Bublak boasted the first hot shots from the shoot, after which the news spread through the entire network.
Say, the girl had to pass very serious selection. For the right to pose with Cristiano fought the most luxurious beauty of the planet. So ler can be proud of!
In the photo shoot she tried on black jeans and jacket, hair slightly disheveled – like after a ride on a fast motorcycle, and the makeup made the most sensual. She sits behind Cristiano hugged him. The player once again flashed his perfect torso. In another shot they moved into a luxurious bright red car. Here Ronaldo tried on casual-classics: white t-shirt, black jeans, black leather jacket and boots. Leroy, which looks at the handsome machine, wearing a black dress in underwear style.