Critics are predicting the nomination of Leonardo DiCaprio and brad pitt for “Oscar” in different categories

Critics predicted the nomination Leonardo Di Caprio and his colleagues of brad pitt for the award “Oscar”. Moreover, for commemorative statues of actors will compete in different categories.
According to experts, DiCaprio can claim to be the “Oscar” for his starring role in the new movie “Once in Hollywood”, filmed under the direction of Quentin Tarantino. Brad pitt is also entitled to the nomination, but as a supporting actor in the same film. Critics believe that this is one of the best roles for ex-wife Angelina Jolie, though they with DiCaprio hold on the screen for about the same amount of time.
Part of film critics believe that pitt can nominate its candidate in nomination. In the film, with actors and tells the story of Rick Dalton and his stand-in, and the events unfolding in 1969 in Los Angeles.