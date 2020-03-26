Croatia, which fought the Ukrainian Gorskov on the pre-Olympic qualification tournament, became ill with the coronavirus
Tony Filipi
Croatian heavyweight boxer Tony Filipe ill with the coronavirus. It is reported isport.ua referring to the portal Inside the Games.
Boxer participated in the qualification tournament for the Olympic games-2020, which was held in London. In the match of 1/16 finals which took place on March 15, Filipe fought against Ukrainian Sergey Gorshkova.
Then the Croat lost the separate decision of judges, then left the competition. After a while Tony passed the test for the coronavirus, which gave a positive result.
It is noted that the coronavirus in the competition has also caught two Turkish athlete.
Recall that the European qualification tournament was stopped because of the pandemic, COVID-19.