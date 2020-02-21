Crooks lure the personal data of people, spreading lies about the coronavirus
Using the fear of people in front of the coronavirus, crooks with e-mail posing as representatives of health authorities and trying to learn from people of their personal data, according to Businessinsider.
As the number of deaths from an outbreak of coronavirus continues to grow online, fraudsters use schemes phishing email, trying to capitalize on the confusion and fear of people related to the virus.
Researchers in computer security have identified numerous phishing scams. The attackers in the emails I wrote on behalf of such organizations as the Centers for control and disease prevention or world health organization (who), offering information about the virus. Their goal is to fraudulently cause the victim to download a malicious software, or to transmit your credentials.
Although the coronavirus outbreak is a global crisis in healthcare, experts have warned against unnecessary panic, saying that misinformation causes inadequate reaction in the society.
One of the fraudulent schemes identified company Trustwave Holdings. Crooks send out false claims that the virus has spread in the hometowns of the people they are sending messages. And then prompt users to enter their email password in order to read more information.
Another Scam is to try to interest such information, and then provides malicious links to refer victims to a bogus Microsoft Outlook that collects credentials.
Last week, the world health organization advised people to be careful in connection with phishing scams, manipulating the topic of the coronavirus.
Here is how fraudsters operate, and recommends what steps to take who to protect yourself:
- Check mail domain of the sender and see if it meets the web site of the organization that allegedly sent the letter. Then look at how look link included in the email, but don’t click it.
- Do not trust sites with strange URL where I have to enter any usernames, passwords and other personal data.
- In case of doubt, copy and paste the links into a browser but don’t click them directly from the letter. Do not fall for the tricks of fraudsters that try to force you to act quickly and rashly.
- If you have already given sensitive information, immediately change your passwords.
Don’t panic if you think that you already provided your credentials to a fraudster. Just change all your passwords to online accounts and adjust the multi-step authentication where possible.
bookmark