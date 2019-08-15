Cross-cabriolet Volkswagen T-Roc will show in a month
Unusual open version of the compact crossover Volkswagen T-Roc plan to present in September at the Frankfurt motor show. Sales will start in 2020.
Automakers tried to master the niche of extravagant cross-car before. Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet was, and the Range Rover Evoque Convertible. But much of the commercial success of the model had. It is possible that Volkswagen will be better. German engineers considered the shortcomings of their predecessors. Crossover T-Roc didn’t just lost the roof. Its wheelbase stretched by 37 mm to make room for a folding soft top mechanism without compromising second-row passengers. In addition, T-Roc Cabriolet is distinguished by a reinforced undercarriage and body panels, which allow to compensate for the occurring loads.
Soft roof can be folded up or unfold in just 9 seconds at speeds up to 19.5 km/h. a Similar design was previously applied in the open version of the Volkswagen Golf. Luggage capacity is, of course, severely diminished: with 284 liters of standard T-Roc to 161 litres in the convertible. But potential buyers are unlikely to scare. Convertibles don’t buy people who care about practicality and a roomy trunk.
In the engine range T-Roc Cabriolet will include a 1.0-litre petrol turbo (115 HP) and a 1.5-liter “four” (150 HP). Senior engine will be available exclusively with a 7-speed “robot” DSG, and for the 1.0 TSI will offer a 6-speed manual transmission. Customers will be able to Supplement the equipment of two styling packages. Package Style involves 17-s wheels, ambient lighting and leather interior. Package R-Line is different fog lamps, a special body kit and sport seats trimmed with eco-leather.