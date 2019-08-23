Cross-van Toyota TJ Cruiser will soon be on sale
The company Toyota is preparing to launch a new cross-van, is developed based on prototype TJ Cruiser. On the eve of the Japanese media have published the first information about the new product.
Recall that the official presentation of the concept car TJ Cruiser took place in 2017 at the motor show in Tokyo. Cross-van designed on the basis of TNGA, which will allow the car to get a good off-road potential. The length of the serial version of this model will be: length – 4300 mm, width – 1755, height – 1620 mm. the wheelbase will be equal to 2750 mm.
Inside serial TJ Cruiser can accommodate four people, and with the rear seats folded you can turn a passenger car into a truck.
The appearance of new items will have a very brutal and aggressive features with off-road plastic body kit and fender flares. The roof, hood and trunk cross-van is covered in a special film that protects from scratches.
As the power unit for serial TJ Cruiser will deliver a hybrid setup consisting of a 2-liter gasoline unit and electric motor. The drive can be both front and complete.
The official debut of the novelty will take place in Japan in mid-November. The first cars will arrive to the local market in the beginning of 2020.