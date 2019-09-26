Crossover Aston Martin DBX will receive the 550-strong “eight”
The company Aston Martin will present its first crossover DBX in December 2019. Fueling public interest in the premiere, the British carmaker has revealed some technical details about the novelty.
Serial crossover Aston Martin DBX will get a 4.0-liter V8 engine with twin turbocharging. A similar unit manufactured by Mercedes-AMG are equipped with two models of the British Aston Martin sports cars Vantage and DB11. On the future of the crossover Aston Martin DBX the output of the unit will be relatively modest 550 horsepower and 700 Nm peak of torque. But the potential of the turbo is huge. For example, the liftback version of the Mercedes-AMG GT 63S the same “eight” gives force 639 and 900 Nm of torque. The company’s promise to pay special attention to tuning the sound of the exhaust system. Listen to the sound of the engine in the videotizer is published below.
The maximum speed of the Aston Martin DBX will be more than 290 km/h. Now the crossover is the final test. Round the Nurburgring, the prototype was able to drive in less than 8 seconds. Time comparable to the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S of the previous generation. In addition, Aston Martin claim that the DBX crossover’s cornering is not worse than the Vantage coupe, and the brakes work even better than the DBS supercar Superleggera.
The novelty is built on the original platform, which later will form the basis of models of the brand revived Lagonda. The premiere is scheduled for December 2019. The Assembly will establish the new plant of the brand in Wales. The first customers will receive their cars as early as 2020. Crossover Aston Martin DBX will compete with the Lamborghini Urus, the Bentley Bentayga and the future Ferrari Purosangue.