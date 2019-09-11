Crossover Hyundai Encino 2020, following the updated KIA KX1
The novelty is presented in the framework of the motor show which started in the salon Chengdu. Home sales scheduled for this year, which can not but rejoice. In appearance the differences are not so much. More focus on the technical part along with equipment.
For the Chinese market Hyundai Encino has a softer suspension with increased ground clearance. Restyling added to the Arsenal of top equipment and a limited-edition line of “Iron Man”. All these machines will be released on 999 and they will receive an appropriate shield instead of the logo of the brand. The body is decorated with a massive plastic kit, and will complement the appearance of the line super-crossovers lining “Stark Industries”.
In the engine range Hyundai Encino are only the turbines, although the brand KIA has cut even the possibility of dynamics. From Hyundai in the Arsenal are 1.0 and 1.6-liter turbo engine. The first implements a manual transmission and semileptonic double clutch robotized transmission. All-wheel drive is available.