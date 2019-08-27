Crossover Hyundai Venue conquered India and made it to Korea
This increased interest of the people of India to Hyundai Venue in no hurry to subside, as evidenced by current sales statistics.
Only three months since entering the Indian market took this SUV to collect more than 70 thousand orders for the new product.
This crossover received a rich engine range for every taste: a 1.2-liter 83-strong “aspirated”, liter turbo with 120 HP and 90-horsepower diesel engine of 1.4 liters.
As a transmission manufacturer suggested “mechanics” of five or six stages and seven-step “robot”. But the drive uncontested to the front.
Last month Hyundai Venue got to Korea. From the Indian SUV version for the domestic market is markedly different. She will have the status of a global. So, the length of the “Korean” crossover reaches 4 040 mm, and its wheelbase is 2 520 mm.
Buyers will offer new options for exterior and original interior design. Everything else, the home of Hyundai Venue has it’s own distinct version of the “Fluxe” with a decor rich neon green color and an exclusive grille.
Already in “base” Venue for Korea gets six airbags, factory radio, as well as a good set of electronic assistants, responsible for the safety of the driver and his passengers.
Top crossover vehicle boasts leather interior, wireless charging for smartphone, armchairs and steering wheel heated, cruise control and many other options, which had no SUV in India. The engine is a 1.6-liter “aspirated” HP Smartstream мощностью123
A couple is either a six-speed “mechanics” or variator. Next year’s Venue for Korea will receive modern a-liter turbodiesel with 115 HP recoil
For the most affordable Hyundai Venue in Korea will have to pay 14 730 000 won.