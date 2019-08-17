Crossover Kia KX3 will give the name for the new model Seltos
The current KX3 — a purely front-wheel drive. It is equipped with aspirated 1.6 (125 HP, 151 N•m), six-speed “mechanics” and “automatic”.
New Kia Seltos fifth of September will celebrate the Chinese premiere at the auto show in Chengdu as the second generation of the SUV Kia KX3. Saying goodbye to the current “ka-IKS-third”, remember the concept of 2014, the debut of cars in 2015, restyling 2016, a meager upgrade in 2018 and electroversion, never to see the light. The most successful were 2015 and 2016, when sales amounted to 432 and 47 913 68 units. Then demand collapsed. Why — is unclear. However it is strange that the venture Dongfeng Yueda Kia has assigned Seltso the model name for the loser.
Chinese modification of 30 mm shorter (4345) and as above (1645) global version. Width and wheelbase are the same: 1800 and 2630 mm. Differences in the exterior design, except for the red light under the rear bumper. (Decorative exhaust in the photo either, but it is an option.)
Interestingly, Seltos-KX3 received in China is exactly the same power unit, as Indian crossover: petrol aspirated 1.5 (115 HP, 144 N•m) mated to a six-speed “mechanics” and CVT. Other engines just yet, and all-wheel drive, available in Korea, buyers in China can not be expected.