Crossover KX1 Kia sales went around the Kia Sportage
According to the results of sales of Kia in June of this year, model KX1 was more popular than the Sportage. A miniature crossover was sold in amount of 3 thousand copies. Since the beginning of 2019, Kia has sold over 19 thousand copies of the KX1.
The model has also been a leader in sales in the Chinese market in June, ahead of the Kia Sportage.
As you know, the novelty went on sale last summer. KX1 Kia and Kia Rio are created on the same platform, having a length and width 4 200 and 1735 mm, respectively.
The car is equipped with 1.4-liter engine rated at 100 HP In China KX1 Kia is about 69-79 thousand yuan, depending on configuration.
The car is offered with six-speed manual transmission or hydromechanical “automatic”, but all-wheel drive is not even for a fee.