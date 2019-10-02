Crossover Peugeot 3008 received a special version
Special edition Peugeot 3008 Anniversary will be a limited edition of 120 copies with prices from 46 EUR 380 each.
New special edition Peugeot 3008 has received a prefix to the name of “Anniversary”. It is easy to recognize due to the special matte color of the body “Grigio Platinium”.
Arriving in dealerships in November, the Peugeot 3008 Anniversary will be offered at a price that starts from 46 EUR 380.
The novelty is released just 120 copies and is standard equipped with cameras Visiopark 360°, Electric pack & Massage Pack, opening panorama roof, sound system, Focal, wireless charging for smartphone and trunk, the door is opened without using your hands.