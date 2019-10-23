Crossover Toyota C-HR has got the sports version
Toyota began taking orders for the “heated” crossover C-HR upgraded with a special division Gazoo Racing. From the usual of having sporthorse has original bumpers, 19-inch wheels, seats with side support and features.
Kit Gazoo Racing easily recognizable by the rectangular air intakes of the front bumper underneath the fog lights, branded silver calipers and low-profile wheels, the dimension 225/45 R19. In the cabin sporting nature, that of pedal pads, leather signature steering wheel GR and silver prostorska shaped chairs.
Toyota C-HR GR Sport
Technically, the C-HR GR Sport has a stiffer suspension with retuned springs and dampers, booster under the floor, new stabilizer bars and recalibrated steering.
Powertrain tuning is not touched: for Japan C-HR GR Sport is offered with the same 116-horsepower turbo engine of 1.2-liter paired with 6-band “mechanics” or with electrified setting the effective capacity of 122 horsepower, consisting of a 1.8-liter “atmosfernika”, 72-horsepower electric motor and CVT. Drive to the front wheels.
Toyota C-HR 2020
“Normal” has been updated crossovers for the Japanese market externally identical to the European versions, presented on 1 October. After the restyling of the C-HR had a new multimediasystem, upgraded optics and a locally refined appearance.
Sales of the C-HR 2020 model year in Japan, has already begun. Prices start from 2 million 367 thousand yen ($22000), and the GR Sport version will cost 2 million 732 thousand yen (25000).