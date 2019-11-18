Crossover Volkswagen Tayron continues to break own records
At the end of last month, popular German crossover Volkswagen Tayron has sold 23 990 machines.
October sales of the model surpassed the previous absolute record that was recorded earlier. Recall, then the dealer handed over to the clients 22 155 cars.
The interest from buyers has helped Tayron Volkswagen to beat its main rivals in the segment: Nissan X-Trail, KIA Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota RAV4 and others. New from Volkswagen made its debut back in the fall of 2018, but this does not prevent her from still to use excessive demand.
In the model lineup of Volkswagen Tayron located in front of the VW Tiguan. Its length is 4 590 mm with a wheelbase of 2 mm. 731
The movement of the cross can lead one of the two available turbo engine: 1.4-liter 150-HP two-liter or impact 186/220 HP Silovye All units are paired with a seven-step “robot” DSG. The drive can be front or full.
A useful set of options and additional equipment, which the manufacturer supplied the cross, includes everything you need. It is a virtual “tidy”, LED optics, media with a large touchscreen, camera circular review, and a modern security system. Surcharge the cross will be equipped with adaptive cruise control, monitoring blind spot assist, panoramic roof and etc.
Also are available for purchase “aprotinina” version Tayron called R-Line. Such crossover gets an aerodynamic body kit, side spoiler, redesigned bumpers and striking alloy wheels.
In the “celestial” car dealerships the cost of Volkswagen Tayron varies from 188 to 800 319 800 yuan.