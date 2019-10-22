Crouch is NOT necessary! 5 ultracrete exercises for elastic buttocks and graceful legs
5 effective and simple exercises to buttocks and legs looked beautiful and fit.
That workout was effective, you need to do a variety of exercises and constantly increase the number of repetitions. For example, today squat 10 times, 15 tomorrow, 20 the day after tomorrow, and a week even replace this exercise with lunges. Don’t know how to come up with such a large number of exercises? Add charm to basic exercises, and you will notice the result!
1. Bridge with leg lift
Lie on your back, press your feet into the floor, hands along the body. Raise your straight leg up. Lift your pelvis off the floor, slowly lift it upwards without lifting the blade.
After you put the bowl on the floor. Of 15 repetitions. Then perform the exercise with the other leg. You can put a dumbbell on your pelvis, as in the photo.
2. Leg lift to the side, standing on the knee
Get on your knees, right hand put on hip, bend to the left, lean to the left hand. Straighten the right leg, take her to the side and lift up. Do 20 repetitions, then with the other leg.
3. Abduction legs back
Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Grab dumbbells, palms keep facing each other at the hips. From this position, simultaneously pull smooth foot back, raise hands to sides until complete rectification. Return to starting position. Do 15 repetitions for each leg.
4. Squats with jumps
Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Squat a little, hands pull back. From this position begin to lift your hands up while jumping. After the jump, again, sit down and put your hands behind your back. Complete 20 repetitions.
5. Kick
Get on all fours, put your hands on your elbows. Pull the foot for themselves, lift your leg and bend it to form 90 degree angle. Then straighten the leg fully and put her back on the floor.
Look at this photo and imagine how you are going to look gorgeous on the beach. Try now, then to feel on top.