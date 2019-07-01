Crowned Ded Hassan “thief in law” Jacko Tbilisi declared in the international search
The Russian “thief in law” Jemal of Mamoyan known as Jacko Tbilisi in absentia arrested and put on the international wanted list by the decision of the Magadan city court. This writes the “Prime Crime”.
It is reported that the court ruled on Friday, June 28.
41-year-old Jemal of Mamoyan is accused of organizing a criminal community. The basis of this accusation was formed by the material which was collected in conjunction with operatives of the Main criminal investigation Department and Department on struggle with organized crime of the CID MIA of Russia in the Magadan region. Note that in the framework of this criminal case was arrested more than 10 accomplices Mamana.
In addition, the crime boss is suspected of extortion, including inmates of correctional institutions of the Far East. At the moment it is declared in the international search.
According to the newspaper, the last time Jacko was in Armenia, periodically visited in China.
We will remind that Jemal Mamoyan was crowned in November 2008, the Russian thieves in the law of the clan of Ded Hasan.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in Russian criminal authorities sassed on the law of Putin about the “thieves in law”.
