“Crumpled sheets”, the girl is ridiculed for attempting to sell a wedding dress in the style of “Corpse bride” for $ 380
In the social network Facebook one of the wearer has published photos that I found on the website that sells wedding dresses second hand. It struck her outfit, which asked for $ 380. The impression he made on other participants in the group, as well as edition of the Sun, drew attention to correspondence in the network.
Photo anonymous bride someone reminded Cinderella — in option before her transformation into a Princess. Dress compared to the dress of the heroine of the famous cartoon Tim Burton’s “Corpse bride” and wrote that it would be better suited as a Halloween costume. Also, I noted that it looks like a creased bed sheets. “It seems like she and slipped them in the morning out of bed,” wrote in the comments.
“The impression that she was a cute corset that she wanted to wear. So she just wrapped herself around the sheets to pass for a skirt”, “It looks like the sheets — but it’s not so bad. Worse, it looks like dirty sheets. I can practically smell it”, “Her tangled hair to match the dress,” wrote others.
Someone come to the defense of the unknown bride: “why so much hatred? She married your ex?”. And the answer: “are You blind?”, the same woman said, “Maybe I’m just not so angry as you all.”