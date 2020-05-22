‘Cry for help’: because of the quarantine in San Francisco Bay Area increased the number of suicides
Doctors at the medical center. John Muir in walnut Creek (CA) say that during the quarantine period, there were more deaths from suicide than from the virus COVID-19. This writes the ABC7News.
Doctors believe that mental health suffered so much that it’s time to put an end to the quarantine.
“Personally, I think it’s time, said Dr. Mike de Bubbling. — I think, initially, the quarantine was introduced to the hospitals had the resources to take care of patients with COVID-19. Now they are.”
The number of suicides is unprecedented, he said.
“We have never seen such numbers in such a short time, he said. In four weeks there was such a number of suicide attempts, which usually occurs in a year.”
Casey Hansen has worked as a trauma surgeon at the medical center to John Muir in walnut Creek for almost 33 years. She is worried because of the increasing number of suicide attempts, the doctors can’t save as many patients as save usually.
“What I’ve seen recently, I’d never seen before,’ said Hansen. — I’ve never seen so many intentional injuries”.
The doctors decided to talk about it, because they want society to be aware that people supported each other, and those who are struggling to survive this period asked for help.
In the hospital John Muir Health said that the organization generally supports quarantine restrictions
“John Muir Health has supported and continues to support an order of exclusion entered by the Department of health to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We understand that on this issue there is a range of views including our medical staff, and John Muir Health recommends our doctors and staff to participate constructively in these discussions. — said at the hospital. We all share the concern about the health of our community, whether COVID-19, mental health, deliberate violence or other issues. We continue to actively cooperate with our Center for behavioral health, district health authorities and community organizations to raise awareness about mental health issues and provide resources to all in need. If you are in crisis and need immediate help, call 211 or 800-833 2900 or send a message of “HOPE” on 20121″.
Crisis center County contra Costa has consultants that can answer calls to the hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The call is free and confidential.
The Executive Director says that a phone call 1-800-273-TALK, too, can make a huge difference.
“The vast majority of people say that they feel better after the call and obtain the necessary resources, said Executive Director Tom Tamura. — With help comes hope. I think that there are people and organizations that you can contact in order to obtain the necessary information and resources needed to overcome this difficult time.”
He said that calls to their hotline have decreased, but not dramatically.
“I think people have been cut off from normal support networks, churches, schools, and book clubs, said Tamura. — And this, combined with the closure of several counselling services, people may be in a small shock”
Hansen says that personal meetings even in the face of quarantine, can help mental health.
“Be from each other at a distance of six feet (1.8 m) wear a mask, wash your hands,” she said.
Hansen says that attention to mental health is very important.
“They are not going to die,’ said Hansen. It’s a cry for help.”
Hansen and de Boysblack say that mainly young people commit suicide. They are concerned about the loss of a job, as the quarantine continues.
If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-TALK. Or, if you can’t remember the number, dial 211 they will direct you to the correct room.
bookmark