Cry tears of joy, Svetlana! Till Lindemann concert in Kiev
The leader of the musical group Rammstein’s till Lindemann, who is credited with more than a romantic relationship with Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda and the Swede is a multi – instrumentalist Peter tägtgren, famous as the leader of the group Pain and Hypocrisy, will perform in Kyiv with a concert in the framework of the project Lindemann.
“Lindemann ready to announce tour dates 2020 in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine! Sales start on Monday, November 18, at 12:00 local time”, — wrote the musicians.
Fans of the rockers were enthusiastic about the news.
“I’m crying from happiness”, “Is it Minsk?!”, “CometoBulgaria, Till”, “Ekaterinburg happy”, “Who is Peter, let’s unite!”, “Can come to Brazil”, “How much is a ticket?”, — write fans.
In turn, the website of the Ukrainian company for the sale of tickets concert.ua clarifies that the German-Swedish Duo LINDEMANN will play 12 concerts in Europe and March 6 2020 will take the stage in Kiev Stereo Plaza.
In addition, it is reported that on November 22, LINDEMANN presents his second album under the name “F&M”. This first release will be followed by a concert tour that will begin in February 2020. In the new album lyrics will be presented in German language performed by till Lindemann.
The first single from the album “F&M” under the title “Steh auf” (“Up”), was released in mid-September is a heavy anthem. Creating the clip was directed by star Director Zoran Bihac, who has previously shot for Rammstein and LINDEMANN. The shooting took place in Kazakhstan, one of the main characters played each tägtgren, Hollywood star Peter Stormare (Fargo).
The second single called “Knebel” (“Gag”) was released in November of this year. A video in which thill eats a live cockroach and bite off the head of a living fish was filmed in a flooded building in Estonia, which once housed a prison.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Loboda made a “subtle hint” to Lindemann, published in their Storiesфото pitt and Jolly, who were forced to leave because of the “long distance relationship”.
