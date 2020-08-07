Cryptocurrency can now be used for booking rooms in hotels
Platform for the organization of travel by Agoda, which is part of the Booking Holdings, has signed a partnership agreement with the service travala.com. It now numbers more than 600 thousand hotels in almost 200 countries of the world to book using the cryptocurrency.
Accepts payment in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and over 25 types of cryptocurrency.
In early July travala.com concluded a similar deal with Expedia platform, offering the possibility of booking more than 700 thousand of hotels, residential premises and other facilities.
Then owned by Travala token AVA soared by 450% from $0.3 to us $1.65.
In seven days, the total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market showed impressive growth of nearly 16%.
Exchange rates today: the Euro fell sharply and the dollar again showed growth
On the eve of 3 August, it became known that in 2021 the Swiss Bank Basler Kantonalbank will start to provide services for trading digital currency and its storage through a subsidiary Bank Cler. This is the first case, when supported by the government of Switzerland, the company entered the market of digital assets.
