CSKA Sofia vs OFK Titograd Podgorica live streaming free: preview, prediction

CSKA Sofia – Titograd. Forecast (kf. 2.00) for the Europa League match (07/09/2019)
We present the forecast for the UEFA Europa League match, in which on July 9, CSKA takes Sofia from Titograd. What to expect from the first game of rivals? – read our material.
CSKA Sf
The second team of the last Bulgarian championship lost only one point to the champion, having won 24 victories and six world ones. CSKA showed the best defense line of the season and issued a series of three victories at the finish of the championship, beating Botev in the last round (1: 0), for which our experts gave a correct prediction. In the last friendly match, the “Reds” beat “Salzburg” (1: 0).
Baby Podgorica
“Titograd” became the fourth team of the championship of Montenegro, having gained 16 wins and nine draws. At the end of the championship, Mladost issued a series of six matches without defeat, and the tournament ended in a draw with Petrovac (1: 1). In the last match, which the team spent in preparation for the season, the “romanticists” beat Iskra (1: 0).
Statistics
CSKA won 7 of the last 10 meetings
“Titograd” does not lose six fights in a row
Meeting rivals will be the first in the history of the confrontation of teams
Forecast
The Bulgarian Championship has a higher rating, and bookmakers give preference to the hosts of the match. We offer tune up in favor of more experienced and successful hosts.