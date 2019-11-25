Culinary happiness on wheels: as Belarusian in Washington feeds American Russian pancakes
Alex Sparrow – owner of Bel-Feast Food, which has several years of successfully feeding the residents of Washington and surrounding areas the Russian and Belarusian food. After moving to the United States, Alex has acquired a “food truck” – popular in business. His story he told Voice of America.
I — Alex Sparrow, and I’m the guy who sells Russian food in Washington.
I’ve always liked to cook. Since childhood, the Manila kitchen is like a magnet, I am very comfortable there feel. Perfect recipes I have still there is always some kind of trend. You still follow some recipes, the basics, but add to it daily, every time something else cooking.
At the moment I have a food truck as a business. I have always believed that it is the same as the tent in the market. That is, it’s some kind of tray that goes and sells.
Catering is when you have a pre-order. You just on the list do, bring and sell. Catering in D.C. it is very profitable. I really like this drive, especially in the last hour, when you’re running and you need to do, is a profitable earnings.
I’m from Belarus, from the hero-city of Grodno. There I got a law degree, then got a job selling computers for a long time worked there, was promoted to Director in 2011, when the financial crisis came and the economy went into decline, great prospects I have not seen and so I decided to try life in another country. I moved to the United States.
Moved to new York, then lived in Philadelphia the last 6 years of living in Washington. America was a very interesting country. Go in stages, first worked from their Russian-speaking friends as a loader, then I started to learn English, because I didn’t have the first 2 years. Then started working for Uber. There I learned English. And when you already know the language, you can continue to move. I’ve driven around D.C. and saw all that was happening. And just communicate to passengers has led to the fact that one of them was a friend of the food trackist and talked about how, like, cool it’s business. And it somehow caught fire.
I was looking for business, looking for something to do. And I love to cook. It all mingled in one great heap. By the way, Uber helped: I was paid an official salary and was able to get the first loans. After that I started to look for a food truck. It’s probably some kind of fate: everything was going like on rails. I saw a food truck and realized that I get to buy it. There were resources. At first I thought that he will build a food truck: I already bought a used FedEx truck, drove this piece of shit here, and already started to figure out how I’m going and where to do it all. It turned out to be a big problem in Washington is very hard to find where to do it all officially, and the garage itself was not.
Why did I say “destiny”? Because I continued to see ads about food trucks — and out POPs a photo of a food truck that I have now. The man who sold it, 6 months I played and decided to sell, he thought, that it is easy and simple. I was lucky, I bought it for $45 000 instead of $80 000 and it was new. I have invested in stickers, and for 2 months, coming home after work, 2-3 hours a day he was pasted Trak.
Of course, initially, we were not able to match all preferences and tastes, it came with experience. The first year was fun, interesting, but non-profit and very heavy — we have earned in 2 times less, than anyone else. Then we adjusted: first, we did a huge serving — 2 pancakes and a salad for 11-12 dollars, and began to make for $ 8 one pancake and salad. And they began to buy. And I earn more than eight dollars than twelve. Why haven’t you left? Yes, I love it! I didn’t even think about leaving. It was hard, bleeding from the nose were sometimes enormous fatigue. But I about it still thought. I worked 90 hours a week is 2 times more running than the average American.
It leveled off. After 2 years there was stability, and there went the profit. Now I did it like that I do not work on Saturday and Sunday. It happened just in the last year: in these days of the week I do family. And it’s very cool. In country I for 8 years and the first time I went on vacation last year. I think it’s not very clear to those who do not do this, but the life of an immigrant is quite complicated in the early stages, you have to invest in yourself very much.
To find a place to track not so hard: we already know 15 locations in the D.C. City hall, which controls all the organizations, specially made so that all 300-400 trucks in the city every day got to a good place. So they were all equal, were created by the lottery cost $ 200 per month. I choose where I want to be paying $ 25 entrance fee and about 10 numbers they tell me the result. If the result suits me, I pay the remaining amount and next month I will be able to put the truck in those days and locations that I chose, they all will follow me. It’s smart, comfortable and right.
Our concept: we prepare in the kitchen. In the truck we only collect the dish. Cook the pancakes separately and toppings too. Heated and served to the client. In Trak all logical is configured, we do this for a long time. My assistant Marina is on the workstation and does what makes pancakes with toppings, I stand and sell them.
We are the only on the coast of the food-Trak. No in new York the Russian track, or in Philadelphia, where a huge Russian community, and only here, I opened with Russian food. And everyone was like, “Well, what are you going to sell? Soup? Dumplings?” Yes, I sell a soup, and dumplings.
We prepare everything in the kitchen, it’s called “Certified commercial kitchen.” This is the kitchen for cooking different businesses: catering, confectionery, food trucks, Korean food, coffee. This is a brilliant idea for small businesses. Washington is a really expensive city, rent rolls here, the business just does not pull. Sharing kitchen — you pay for a small place. Business is growing — you take up more space. We live in this kitchen. I sometimes see less of the wife than any Korean.
Pancakes we cut to several working days, do it in advance. It is very profitable and very comfortable. Pancakes are very well kept if they are properly stored.
The basis of the pancakes — flour and 2 cups milk. I don’t know why — but the absolute truth that the first pancake is always lumpy.
For 4 years we sold about 50 thousand pancakes. This is some terrible figure, but it is real.
I originally opened the food truck, but our menu was immediately “enchanted” by catering. Food-Trak is a great key for this. Food-Trak has done us a good name and recognition. Today I’m giving a presentation of food: the first time the client pays nothing, but it’s worth it for the future. Presentation is usually cooking food for 10-15 people. You have to spend something to obtain. Usually you show it to the office Manager, some employees, they nod: “Yes, Yes, Yes”, and if so, they call and invite.
I’m thinking about expanding and adding a new menu — it makes sense to attract new customers. It also gives the increased speed with old clients: they already tried everything and want something new. I will experiment on people: it will be my friends, see what they say. My friends of different nationalities and tastes, it is always good to study the tastes of customers.
I married my wife Catherine — from Grodno. We are already together for a long time. We have a son who was born in the United States. We met in Grodno in the disco and didn’t feel that it was a stranger. She helps me in business, and even the fact that it penetrates, but does not interfere.
“The project we created together and even started to work together, — says Catherine. But then there was Mike and we decided that I was going to do the baby and the house, and Alex went fully into the business. I really like all his ideas and inventions, that he consults with me. Everything that goes to people, not pass by me.”
One day I came to the parishioner of the Russian Church and spoke about the upcoming event, — continues Alex. I tried, they brought our food and they all liked it. Half of the members are Americans, they have a Russian background. You’re in the US retain their cultural traditions and nobody interferes. Washington — revealing, there’s a little balance. I’m a little flattered that we run here, near the White house. I like it.
The most important thing — people buy and return. It is a mental sensation that your food, your product like.
Stressful years have passed, now the first year of peace — and I like it. I do what I like, and it’s just a thrill.