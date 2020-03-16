Cultural leisure during the quarantine: how to visit the best museums and theaters, from the comfort of home
Not to be bored at home during the forced quarantine, note online offers from world-famous museums, galleries, theatres and other cultural institutions — thanks to modern technology, to spend two weeks can be beneficial not only for health but also for the soul. In addition, this is a good occasion to educate ourselves, writes Travel+Leasure.
The 12 best museums — from London to Seoul
Google Arts & Culture have teamed up with more than 2500 museums and galleries around the world, to give everyone a virtual tour and online exhibits of some of the most famous museums in the world.
You will now be able “to go to the Museum” from the comfort of your own sofa.
Collection Google Arts & Culture includes the exhibits of the British Museum in London, the van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, Guggenheim Museum in new York and literally hundreds of other places where you can get knowledge about art, history and science. This collection is especially useful for students who are looking for ways to study during the quarantine.
Here are some of the best museums in the Google offering online tours and exhibitions. And if you do enough of culture, the Metropolitan Opera in new York will offer a free digital show every evening at 19:30 from 16 to 22 March.
British Museum, London
This iconic Museum, located in the heart of London, allows virtual visitors to explore the Great court of Queen Elizabeth II and discover the ancient Rosetta stone and the Egyptian mummies. You can also find hundreds of artifacts in the virtual tour of the Museum.
Guggenheim Museum, New York
Google Street View allows visitors to explore the famous spiral staircase of the Guggenheim, without leaving home. There you can find incredible works of art epochs of the impressionist, post-impressionist, modern and contemporary.
National gallery of art, Washington, D.C.
This famous American art Museum presents two online exhibitions at Google. The first exhibition of American fashions from 1740 to 1895, where presented, including a variety of models of clothes of colonialism and revolution. The second is a collection of works by the Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer, who worked in the Baroque style.
Musee D’orsay, Paris
You can virtually take a stroll through this popular gallery, which holds dozens of famous works by French artists who worked and lived in the period from 1848 to 1914. Meet Monet, Cezanne, Gauguin and others.
National Museum of contemporary art, Seoul
One of the most popular Korean museums can be accessed from anywhere in the world. Google virtual tour will guide you through six floors of Contemporary art from Korea and around the world.
Pergamon Museum, Berlin
As one of the largest museums in Germany, the Pergamon Museum has much to offer, even if you can’t be there physically. This historical Museum is home to many ancient artifacts, including the Ishtar Gate of Babylon and, of course, the Pergamon altar.
Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam
Explore the masterpieces of the Dutch Golden age including works by Vermeer and Rembrandt. Google offers a tour of this famous Museum on Street View, so it seems like you’re actually wandering through its halls.
The Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam
Any fan of this genius artist can see his work up close (or nearly close) visiting this virtual Museum — here you will find the largest collection of works by Vincent van Gogh, including more than 200 paintings, 500 drawings and over 750 personal letters.
The J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles
This California art Museum, you can find European works of art until the VIII century. Take a tour on Street View to discover a huge collection of paintings, drawings, sculptures, manuscripts and photographs.
Uffizi Gallery, Florence
In this less well-known gallery is the art collection of the Medici, one of the most famous families of Italy. The building was designed by Giorgio Vasari in 1560 specifically for Cosimo and the Medici, but anyone can stroll through its halls from anywhere in the world.
MASP (Art Museum of são Paulo), são Paulo
Art Museum of Sao Paulo is non-commercial and the first modern Museum in Brazil. Works of art, placed in a transparent frame of plexiglass, creating the impression of floating in the air. Take a virtual tour to experience this amazing effect.
The national Museum of anthropology, Mexico city
This Museum, built in 1964, is devoted to the archaeology and history of pre-Hispanic heritage of Mexico. There are 23 exhibition hall filled with ancient artifacts, including some of the Mayan civilization.
Unfortunately, not all popular art museums and galleries can be included in a collection of Google Arts & Culture, but some museums take on a commitment to offer online visit. To see more, visit the web site collection. Google also has thousands of Museum Street View.
Still several options online discover offers Dot ART.
The Louvre Museum, Paris
Currently, the Paris Museum is closed until further notice, but offers to take a virtual tour in a special section of the website. Collected here are videos depicting the various exhibitions of the Museum, about the individual exhibits and discoveries.
The Hermitage, St. Petersburg
Take a virtual tour of the Hermitage Museum in the project “the Hermitage. Shot on iPhone” — 45 rooms and 600 works of art the State Hermitage Museum, filmed in one plan on one charge iPhone 11 Pro Max. The film lasts 5 hours 19 minutes more info you can read about it here.
The Tretyakov gallery, Moscow
The Metropolitan Museum invites you to take a virtual tour of the current exhibitions, a gallery hosts a large archive of past exhibitions and special projects. This section is for those who for various reasons cannot leave the house, but wants to join the wonderful art that contains text, audio and video materials, as well as reproductions. Virtual tour of the Tretyakov gallery can be made here.
The best online translation performances
Cultural institutions are closed EN masse, to impose restrictions on attendance and quarantine. That people do not feel cut off from life and the world, in particular from the art world, many theaters are switching to online broadcasts.
Bavarian Opera, Munich
STAATSOPER.TV season 2019/2020 offers six live broadcasts, and the ability to see and hear the repertoire of the theater within 30 days.
Three new plays are available online: “the snow Queen” by Hans Abrahamsen, Judith Bela Bartok, directed by Katie Mitchell and the world premiere of Marina Abramovic “the 7 deaths of Maria Callas”. The broadcast will be accompanied by direct interventions: the leading BR-KLASSIK Maximilian Meyer will meet with interesting people before the performance and during intermissions to talk about the play.
In parallel with the Internet, the broadcast will also be available traditionally in the airwaves on the website of the Bayerische Staatsoper, as well as on BR-KLASSIK Concert.
The schedule of upcoming broadcasts:
- March 16, beginning at 20:00 (13:00 ET): the Academic concerts: Schubert, Liszt, Mahler. Conductor Joanna Of Malwitz
- March 21, beginning at 19:30 (12:30 ET) “Swan lake”, ballet of the Bavarian Opera house
- April 11, beginning at 18:30 (11:30 ET): “the 7 deaths of Maria Callas”, directed by Marina Abramovic
- 23 may, beginning at 19:30 (12:30 ET): “Ratmansky / Dawson / Eyal”, one-act ballets staged by Alexei Ratmansky.
- On June 28, beginning at 18:00 (11:00 ET): “castor and Pollux”, the premiere of the Opera by Jean Philippe Rameau, conductor Ivor Bolton, with the participation of Emeka Barat and Edwin Crossley-Mercer
- July 11, beginning at 19:00 (12:00 ET): “Falstaff”, the premiere of the Opera of Giuseppe Verdi staged by Igor Petrenko.
- July 19, beginning at 19:30 (12:30 ET): “the Dead city” by Erich Wolfgang Corngold with the participation of Jonas Kaufmann.
The Berlin state Opera, Berlin
The Berlin Opera has cancelled all performances on March 11 and closed its doors until April 19. To watch online broadcasts of performances of the Berlin Opera on the channel rbb24, the first “Carmen” by Georges Bizet was held on March 12, the schedule of broadcasts will be updated in real time.
Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow
The capital’s main theatre continues its work in normal mode, March 29 on the stage you will see the ballet “Romeo and Juliet” staged by Alexei Ratmansky, and on April 19 the ballet “Jewels” choreography by George Balanchine music by Gabriel fauré, Igor Stravinsky and Pyotr Tchaikovsky. Those who are forced to is home will be able to watch the broadcast ballets on the website of the Bolshoi theatre.
Mariinsky theatre, Saint Petersburg
Mediaimage Mariinsky theatre offers to the audience, who are unable to leave home to enjoy performances through online broadcasts.
The schedule of upcoming broadcasts:
- 17 March, 19:30 (12:30 ET): Creative workshop of young choreographers in the framework of the XIX International festival of ballet “Mariinsky”.
- March 22, beginning at 19:00 (12:00 ET): “the Seven concertos for harp and orchestra,” the Closing of the IV International festival of harps “Northern lyre”
Philharmonic. Shostakovich, Saint-Petersburg
Philharmonic conducts online broadcast of concerts for a long time, opening a broad audience a window into the world of classical music, but now this aspect is of maximum relevance. Broadcast is on the website of the Philharmonic, and also in the official group in the VC.
The schedule of upcoming broadcasts:
- March 16, beginning at 20:00 (13:00 ET): Beethoven and Mahler performed by the Academic orchestra of the Philharmonic society; conductor Christoph Eschenbach, piano: Rudolf Buchbinder.
- 25 Mar, 20:00 (13:00 ET): the Concert for the 75th anniversary of the Maly drama theatre — Theatre of Europe. Prokofiev and Shostakovich performed by the Academic orchestra, conductor Yuri Temirkanov, soloist Sergey Dogadin.
In addition, once a week, the St. Petersburg Philharmonic will broadcast your best shows on YouTube. Stream will be arranged as an interactive trip to the gym — shooting on five cameras with different plans, professional sound recording, and in the intermission interview with someone from the band or a mini-lecture by musicologist.
bookmark