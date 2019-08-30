Cunning street dog learned to pretend to be crippled to get people to pity (video)
Street dog living in the capital of Thailand Bangkok, I was delighted with the network of his wit. She learned to pretend to be lame, to invoke pity in people, realizing that in this case it will be more likely to feed.
The video that spread on the network is seen as a dog is difficult, drug his hind leg that looks broken. The motorcyclist sees her and stops, concerned about the state of the animal. However, the tricky tailed “crook” immediately “cured” from an illness and runs off to the side, wagging his tail.
The old dog, which the locals gave the nickname Hai, have long trades with this method. So, the woman named Tawiporn Conspersus told the publication Viral Press that the dog lives near the place of her work for several years. “And all the time it performs this trick by tricking people. I feed him rice, but he still does not refuse this habit. He’s very smart.” The woman also claims that all paws are gay — fine. Tawiporn, lover dog, she examined the dog. “If he had some kind of trauma, I would immediately took him to the vet,” she says.
