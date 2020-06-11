Cup: officially named the location and date of the semi finals
June 11, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Became known the date, time and venue of matches of the Ukrainian Cup semifinals.
The first semifinal will be held in Uzhgorod, Transcarpathian region, where the local eponymous club on June 17 will host “Dynamo”. The match will start at 14:00, the official website of the Ukrainian Association football (UAF).
The second semi-final between “Mariupol” and “Vorskla” will be held next week, June 24. The beginning of the fight in Mariupol at 19:30.
The decisive match of the Ukrainian Cup will be held in Lviv on 8 July.